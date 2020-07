Amenities

Nice End-Unit Townhouse Style Condo in Great Location for Commuters! Washer/dryer included, 3 parking spots, deck off family room is great for entertaining, and fenced yard. Easy access to Rte. 50, I-66 and 28. New appliances are top of the line. Lower level is has the washer/dryer, shelving for storage, and walkout to backyard. Water and Trash Included. Tenant pays Electric. Available April 5th.