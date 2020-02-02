All apartments in Chantilly
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

13381 Brookfield Court

13381 Brookfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

13381 Brookfield Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13381 Brookfield Court Available 03/01/20 4Bed 2.5Bath 2 Car Garage SFH in Chantilly - Renters Warehouse is thrilled to present this spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home with large yard tucked away on a low traffic road that ends in a court. Many updates and features. Main level separate laundry room, Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Granite counters, updated appliances. Large 2 car garage. Fenced backyard with patio. Covered front porch. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Backs to parkland and playing fields. Walking distance to all local schools and library. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

(RLNE5081047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13381 Brookfield Court have any available units?
13381 Brookfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13381 Brookfield Court have?
Some of 13381 Brookfield Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13381 Brookfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
13381 Brookfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13381 Brookfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13381 Brookfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 13381 Brookfield Court offers parking.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13381 Brookfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court have a pool?
No, 13381 Brookfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court have accessible units?
No, 13381 Brookfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13381 Brookfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13381 Brookfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13381 Brookfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
