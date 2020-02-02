Amenities

13381 Brookfield Court Available 03/01/20 4Bed 2.5Bath 2 Car Garage SFH in Chantilly - Renters Warehouse is thrilled to present this spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath single family home with large yard tucked away on a low traffic road that ends in a court. Many updates and features. Main level separate laundry room, Hardwood floors on main and upper level. Granite counters, updated appliances. Large 2 car garage. Fenced backyard with patio. Covered front porch. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Backs to parkland and playing fields. Walking distance to all local schools and library. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



