5601 ROCKY RUN DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Great Location! Fantastic Home with OPEN Floor Plan! 4 Bedrooms on the Upper Level AwesomeMaster Suite with Sitting Room, Luxury Master Bath and Dressing Room- A Must See! Eat- InCountry Kitchen Open to The Family Room, Wood Burning Fireplace & Brick Hearth, Separate Dining Roomand Formal Living Area, Huge Finished Basement, Screened-In Porch off the Family Room, Upstairsceiling with skylights, Fenced Rear Yard. 2 Car Garage. Walking distance to Giant, Starbucks etc.Minutes Schools, Shops & Restaurants plus 28, 29 and 66. Dulles Airport an easy commute away.Don't Miss It Call Today to Tour! No Pets please!