2 bedroom apartments
126 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE
46604 Ellicott Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Welcome to Riverbend at Cascades, a condo community in the larger community of Cascades. This condo has been well cared for and provides great living space.
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Cascades
Countryside
1 Unit Available
118 WESTWICK COURT
118 Westwick Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
996 sqft
Well maintained and available immediately.. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath is neutral throughout. Assigned parking #159 Community amenities and close to plenty of shopping and great restaurants within walking distance.
Results within 5 miles of Cascades
53 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
40 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
8 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
45 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
42 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
13 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
40 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
24 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1186 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
76 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1157 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1201 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Ashbrook
28 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,847
1155 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
16 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
985 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
24 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
14 Units Available
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
830 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
9 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1142 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
91 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
