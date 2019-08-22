All apartments in Cascades
46721 ASHMERE SQUARE
46721 ASHMERE SQUARE

46721 Ashmere Square · No Longer Available
Location

46721 Ashmere Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful bright large end-unit townhouse on private road, huge foyer, hardwood floors, two fireplace, and walkout basement to amazing landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have any available units?
46721 ASHMERE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have?
Some of 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46721 ASHMERE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46721 ASHMERE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
