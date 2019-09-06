All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46373 Pryor Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46373 Pryor Square
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

46373 Pryor Square

46373 Pryor Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46373 Pryor Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stunning 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse at Beautiful Potomac Lakes in Sterling!*Wall to Wall Carpeting*Living Room w/ Fireplace*Opens to Dining Room & Breakfast Bar*Access to Back Patio*Spacious Kitchen*Updated Appliances*Wooden Cabinets*Access to Garage*Sun Soaked Bedrooms w/ Light Fixture & Ceiling Fan*Master Bedroom w/ French Doors*Walk-in Closet*Separate Shower & Soaking Tub*Available July 1! *MUST SEE!!

Interior Features
Addl Upper Floor Baths: 1
Addl Upper Floor Bedrooms: 1
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Master Bathroom - Separate Shower, Master Bathroom - Separate Tub, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wall to Wall Carpeting
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Oven - Single, Oven / Range - Gas, Range Hood, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: no
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Carpet
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Sep Dining Rm, Kit-Breakfast Bar
Family Room Flooring: Carpet
Family Room Level: Upper 1
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Vinyl
Kitchen Level: Main

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46373 Pryor Square have any available units?
46373 Pryor Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46373 Pryor Square have?
Some of 46373 Pryor Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46373 Pryor Square currently offering any rent specials?
46373 Pryor Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46373 Pryor Square pet-friendly?
No, 46373 Pryor Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46373 Pryor Square offer parking?
Yes, 46373 Pryor Square offers parking.
Does 46373 Pryor Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46373 Pryor Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46373 Pryor Square have a pool?
No, 46373 Pryor Square does not have a pool.
Does 46373 Pryor Square have accessible units?
Yes, 46373 Pryor Square has accessible units.
Does 46373 Pryor Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46373 Pryor Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 46373 Pryor Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46373 Pryor Square has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia