46373 Pryor Square

Amenities
Stunning 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse at Beautiful Potomac Lakes in Sterling!*Wall to Wall Carpeting*Living Room w/ Fireplace*Opens to Dining Room & Breakfast Bar*Access to Back Patio*Spacious Kitchen*Updated Appliances*Wooden Cabinets*Access to Garage*Sun Soaked Bedrooms w/ Light Fixture & Ceiling Fan*Master Bedroom w/ French Doors*Walk-in Closet*Separate Shower & Soaking Tub*Available July 1! *MUST SEE!!
Interior Features
Addl Upper Floor Baths: 1
Addl Upper Floor Bedrooms: 1
Amenities: Bathroom(s) - Ceramic Tile, Master Bathroom - Separate Shower, Master Bathroom - Separate Tub, Master Bedroom - Full Bathroom, Shades / Blinds, Wall to Wall Carpeting
Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Oven - Single, Oven / Range - Gas, Range Hood, Stove, Washer
Attic: No
Basement: no
Cooling: Central Air Conditioning
Cooling Fuel: Natural Gas
Dining Room Flooring: Carpet
Dining Room Level: Main
Dining/Kitchen Description: Sep Dining Rm, Kit-Breakfast Bar
Family Room Flooring: Carpet
Family Room Level: Upper 1
Fireplaces: 1
First Bedroom Flooring: Carpet
First Bedroom Level: Upper 1
Handicap: None
Heating: Central
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Interior Features: Floor Plan-Traditional
Kitchen Flooring: Vinyl
Kitchen Level: Main