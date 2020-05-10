46137 AISQUITH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 3 BDR/2.5 BA Brick Front Townhome in Potomac Lakes. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Breakfast Area. Nice LR and Sep. DR w/Hardwoods. MBR w/WIC and Private Bath. Hardwoods in Bedrooms. W/D on BDR Level. Large Rec Room w/FP and Hardwoods. Deck off Kitchen. Fully Fenced Yard. 2-Car Garage. Convenient to commuter routes and shopping. Pets Case-by-Case. No Smokers. $50 Application Fee per Applicant.