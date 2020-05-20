All apartments in Cascades
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

20608 MARSH COURT

20608 Marsh Court · No Longer Available
Location

20608 Marsh Court, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
3D tour: https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/20522/20608%20Marsh%20Ct,%20Sterling,%20VA%2020165 . ........Spacious home in the heart of Cascades community. Features include Brazillian cherry hardwood floors on main level and one bedroom. Large open kitchen with granite counters, newer cooktop, breakfast area. Family room is off the kitchen, offering fireplace and exit to deck. Living room, dining room and first floor office provides flexible spaces for everyone. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on the upper level. Owner's oasis offers sitting room, luxury bath and 2 walk in closets. Finished basement has rec room, 5th bedroom, full bath and tons of storage! Located a short walk to one of the many community pools! Enjoy the many amenities that Cascades has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20608 MARSH COURT have any available units?
20608 MARSH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20608 MARSH COURT have?
Some of 20608 MARSH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20608 MARSH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20608 MARSH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20608 MARSH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT offer parking?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20608 MARSH COURT has a pool.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT have accessible units?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20608 MARSH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20608 MARSH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

