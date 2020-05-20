20608 MARSH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool fireplace

3D tour: https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/20522/20608%20Marsh%20Ct,%20Sterling,%20VA%2020165 . ........Spacious home in the heart of Cascades community. Features include Brazillian cherry hardwood floors on main level and one bedroom. Large open kitchen with granite counters, newer cooktop, breakfast area. Family room is off the kitchen, offering fireplace and exit to deck. Living room, dining room and first floor office provides flexible spaces for everyone. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths on the upper level. Owner's oasis offers sitting room, luxury bath and 2 walk in closets. Finished basement has rec room, 5th bedroom, full bath and tons of storage! Located a short walk to one of the many community pools! Enjoy the many amenities that Cascades has to offer!