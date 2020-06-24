Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court volleyball court

5983 First Landing Way Available 12/01/19 BURKE TOWNHOUSE - AVAILABLE DEC 1ST - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with loads of updates! Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors. Plantation shutters. Fresh custom painting throughout. Woodburning fireplace. Rubbed oil fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and corian counters in the kitchen. Neighborhood has pool, tennis, volleyball, community center, lake and outdoor areas, walking paths. Woodwalk condos are located in close proximity to several commuter routes, including Fairfax County Parkway, Route 643, Route 652 and Route 652. Interstate 495 is a short drive away. There are bus lines withing walking distance, including the Burke Center Parkway line and the Manassas train line. Walking distance to restaurants and amenities. Available Dec 1st.



