5983 First Landing Way
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

5983 First Landing Way

Location

5983 First Landing Way, Burke Centre, VA 22015

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
5983 First Landing Way Available 12/01/19 BURKE TOWNHOUSE - AVAILABLE DEC 1ST - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with loads of updates! Beautiful hand scraped hardwood floors. Plantation shutters. Fresh custom painting throughout. Woodburning fireplace. Rubbed oil fixtures. Stainless steel appliances and corian counters in the kitchen. Neighborhood has pool, tennis, volleyball, community center, lake and outdoor areas, walking paths. Woodwalk condos are located in close proximity to several commuter routes, including Fairfax County Parkway, Route 643, Route 652 and Route 652. Interstate 495 is a short drive away. There are bus lines withing walking distance, including the Burke Center Parkway line and the Manassas train line. Walking distance to restaurants and amenities. Available Dec 1st.

(RLNE5269042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5983 First Landing Way have any available units?
5983 First Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burke Centre, VA.
What amenities does 5983 First Landing Way have?
Some of 5983 First Landing Way's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5983 First Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
5983 First Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5983 First Landing Way pet-friendly?
No, 5983 First Landing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burke Centre.
Does 5983 First Landing Way offer parking?
No, 5983 First Landing Way does not offer parking.
Does 5983 First Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5983 First Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5983 First Landing Way have a pool?
Yes, 5983 First Landing Way has a pool.
Does 5983 First Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 5983 First Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5983 First Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5983 First Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5983 First Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5983 First Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
