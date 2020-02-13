Amenities

7989 Rebel Walk Drive Available 03/15/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath Townhouse in Manassas - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome in Manassas. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & seperate master bath with tub & seperate shower. Fully remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors in both kitcehn and dining areas. Fully finished bassement w/rec room & half bath, walk-out to fenced backyard. Close to 234, route 66, shops and fine dining. Sorry no pets. Available for move in March 15th, but could potentially do sooner. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym, playground and basketball courts. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5507687)