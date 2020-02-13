All apartments in Bull Run
Find more places like 7989 Rebel Walk Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bull Run, VA
/
7989 Rebel Walk Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7989 Rebel Walk Drive

7989 Rebel Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bull Run
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

7989 Rebel Walk Drive, Bull Run, VA 20109

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
7989 Rebel Walk Drive Available 03/15/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath 2 Half Bath Townhouse in Manassas - Renters Warehouse presents to you this lovely 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome in Manassas. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet & seperate master bath with tub & seperate shower. Fully remodeled kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors in both kitcehn and dining areas. Fully finished bassement w/rec room & half bath, walk-out to fenced backyard. Close to 234, route 66, shops and fine dining. Sorry no pets. Available for move in March 15th, but could potentially do sooner. Community amenities include pool, tennis courts, gym, playground and basketball courts. $50 non-refundable App Fee, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call 571.239.0553.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5507687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have any available units?
7989 Rebel Walk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bull Run, VA.
What amenities does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have?
Some of 7989 Rebel Walk Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7989 Rebel Walk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7989 Rebel Walk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7989 Rebel Walk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bull Run.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive offer parking?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive has a pool.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have accessible units?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7989 Rebel Walk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7989 Rebel Walk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bull Run 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBull Run 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Bull Run Apartments with ParkingBull Run Apartments with Pools
Bull Run Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VAAccokeek, MDStone Ridge, VAPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Franklin Farm, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDFairfax Station, VARedland, MDBensville, MDKings Park West, VABuckhall, VAMontclair, VAFort Hunt, VAGreenbriar, VAChantilly, VADranesville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia