11005 BLACKBURN COVE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW! 2 CAR FRONT LOAD GARAGE, 4 FT EXTENSION ON ALL 3 LEVELS TOWNHOME. 3 BEDROOMS & 3.5 BATHS. KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, ISLAND, RECESSED LIGHTING. DECK OFF KITCHEN. HARDWOOD FLOOR ON MAIN LEVEL. MASTER BEDROOM WITH 9FT, TRAY CEILING. FUTURE AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL WITH CLUBHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, TOT LOT. $75 REPAIR DEDUCTIBLE. NO PETS PLEASE. CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES, I-66, SHOPPING, DINING. FOR PUBLIC SAFETY, PLEASE WEAR GLOVES AND MASK. THANKS.