Spacious, renovated and beautiful condo in a very quiet neighborhood in Manassas. This large unit has been remodeled recently and it offers upgraded cabinets, lighting, flooring and appliances. Conveniently located near shopping centers, GMU university, NOVA and I - 66, VRE, commuter lot, Bus stops and Old Town. Rent includes all utilities other than electric. 1 Assigned parking with plenty of visitor parking. Contact owner for ALL showings and appointments. Hannan 703-282-0761