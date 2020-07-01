43144 Sunderland Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 BR + den, 2 BA condo in Active Adult community (55+) in Broadlands (Ashburn), VA. First floor unit - handicapped accessible - freshly painted. One car garage plus one additional outside reserved parking space, tennis courts, pool membership included. Across from Broadlands Marketplace with Harris Teeter, restaurants, Walgreens. Under 5 minutes to toll road and soon-to-be-completed Silverline Metro Station. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, enormous walk-in pantry, gas fireplace, ceiling fans. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer.