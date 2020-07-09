All apartments in Broadlands
43011 MARBURG TERRACE

43011 Marburg Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43011 Marburg Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous brick front end unit TH w/ 4 BDRs/3.5 BA + 2 car garage in sought after Broadlands! Light open floorplan includes extra space with 3 level bump out. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, center island, Stainless Steel Appliances (double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooktop, fridge). Updated Lighting; Vaulted Ceilings; HWDs on ML; Crown Molding; Built-in closet organizers; 2" wooden blinds, energy saving LEDs; smart appliances such as Nest. Updated carpet/paint. Deck, patio, & Fenced Rear w/ side extension. Extra storage shed under front stairs. Excellent commuter location with easy access to Dulles Greenway and just 2.2 miles from Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Desirable community location within walking distance to Southern Walk pool, tennis, b-ball, Nature Center & multiple playgrounds. Pets may be considered on case by case basis. Available for rent 11/1. Landlord prefers 18 month lease. *Note there is a 4th BDR in basement not pictured*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have any available units?
43011 MARBURG TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have?
Some of 43011 MARBURG TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43011 MARBURG TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43011 MARBURG TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43011 MARBURG TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43011 MARBURG TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43011 MARBURG TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

