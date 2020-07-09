43011 MARBURG TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous brick front end unit TH w/ 4 BDRs/3.5 BA + 2 car garage in sought after Broadlands! Light open floorplan includes extra space with 3 level bump out. Gourmet eat-in kitchen w/ upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops, center island, Stainless Steel Appliances (double wall ovens, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooktop, fridge). Updated Lighting; Vaulted Ceilings; HWDs on ML; Crown Molding; Built-in closet organizers; 2" wooden blinds, energy saving LEDs; smart appliances such as Nest. Updated carpet/paint. Deck, patio, & Fenced Rear w/ side extension. Extra storage shed under front stairs. Excellent commuter location with easy access to Dulles Greenway and just 2.2 miles from Ashburn Silver Line Metro Station. Desirable community location within walking distance to Southern Walk pool, tennis, b-ball, Nature Center & multiple playgrounds. Pets may be considered on case by case basis. Available for rent 11/1. Landlord prefers 18 month lease. *Note there is a 4th BDR in basement not pictured*