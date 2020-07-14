All apartments in Broadlands
21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE

21691 Loganberry Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21691 Loganberry Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Over 2,800 Sq. Ft. of freshly painted sun-filled open floor plan with new carpet in a serene setting that backs to the woods. Brick front elevation with gorgeous 3 Bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Main floor has living/dining/family rooms,kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters with walk out to spacious deck. Gleaming hardwood flooring on Foyer, living and dining. Spacious upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master suite with walk-in custom-made closet and luxury spa bath including soaking tub and separate shower. A huge fully finished recreation room on lower level with half bath, pre-wired for home theater, walks out to the large backyard. 2 car garage, gas heat and hot water. Extra street parking in front of the home. Walk to pool, tot-lot, cafe, restaurants and shopping. This home is immaculate and move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have any available units?
21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have?
Some of 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21691 LOGANBERRY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
