Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:09 AM

21475 Welby Ter

21475 Welby Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21475 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome in Ashburn! Entering this amazing space you are met with the spacious recreation room featuring wall to wall carpeting, wood burning fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find the sun soaked living room & combo kitchen-dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, ample cabinet space & access to the spacious deck. The upper level is where you will find the bedrooms each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. With a one car garage in the front, this space is truly unique and will not last on the market for long. Do not miss your chance! Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21475 Welby Ter have any available units?
21475 Welby Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21475 Welby Ter have?
Some of 21475 Welby Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21475 Welby Ter currently offering any rent specials?
21475 Welby Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21475 Welby Ter pet-friendly?
No, 21475 Welby Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21475 Welby Ter offer parking?
Yes, 21475 Welby Ter offers parking.
Does 21475 Welby Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21475 Welby Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21475 Welby Ter have a pool?
No, 21475 Welby Ter does not have a pool.
Does 21475 Welby Ter have accessible units?
No, 21475 Welby Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 21475 Welby Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 21475 Welby Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21475 Welby Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 21475 Welby Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

