21475 Welby Ter

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 3 Level Townhome in Ashburn! Entering this amazing space you are met with the spacious recreation room featuring wall to wall carpeting, wood burning fireplace & access to the landscaped backyard. Heading upstairs you will find the sun soaked living room & combo kitchen-dining room. The kitchen features granite counter tops, ample cabinet space & access to the spacious deck. The upper level is where you will find the bedrooms each with wall to wall carpeting, generous closet space & ample natural light. With a one car garage in the front, this space is truly unique and will not last on the market for long. Do not miss your chance! Available Now!