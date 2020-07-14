All apartments in Broadlands
Find more places like 21372 Shady Wood Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
21372 Shady Wood Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21372 Shady Wood Terrace

21372 Shady Wood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broadlands
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21372 Shady Wood Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Ahsburn, luxury 3 level, 3 bedroom 2 and 2 half bathroom 2097 sq. ft. townhouse with garage. First level has laundry room with washer and dryer, large recreation room with gas fireplace and opens to patio. Spacious , bright eat-in kitchen opens to balcony overlooking woodlands. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, private bath with separate shower and soaker tub. Community pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Greenway and shopping center,
Luxury 3 level, 3 bedroom 2 and 2 half bathroom 2097 sq. ft. townhouse with garage. First level has laundry room with washer and dryer, large recreation room with gas fireplace and opens to patio. Spacious , bright eat-in kitchen opens to balcony overlooking woodlands. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, private bath with separate shower and soaker tub. Pre-wired for Fios, programmable thermostat, upgraded LED compatible switches quality blinds throughout.
Easy access to Greenway and shopping center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have any available units?
21372 Shady Wood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have?
Some of 21372 Shady Wood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21372 Shady Wood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
21372 Shady Wood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21372 Shady Wood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace offers parking.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace has a pool.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 21372 Shady Wood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21372 Shady Wood Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq
Broadlands, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Broadlands 1 BedroomsBroadlands 2 Bedrooms
Broadlands Apartments with PoolsBroadlands Dog Friendly Apartments
Broadlands Furnished ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDumfries, VA
Dulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDSugarland Run, VASeven Corners, VAUrbana, MDCascades, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadlands South

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia