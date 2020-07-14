21372 Shady Wood Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Ahsburn, luxury 3 level, 3 bedroom 2 and 2 half bathroom 2097 sq. ft. townhouse with garage. First level has laundry room with washer and dryer, large recreation room with gas fireplace and opens to patio. Spacious , bright eat-in kitchen opens to balcony overlooking woodlands. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, private bath with separate shower and soaker tub. Community pool and tennis courts. Easy access to Greenway and shopping center,

Luxury 3 level, 3 bedroom 2 and 2 half bathroom 2097 sq. ft. townhouse with garage. First level has laundry room with washer and dryer, large recreation room with gas fireplace and opens to patio. Spacious , bright eat-in kitchen opens to balcony overlooking woodlands. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, fan, walk-in closet, private bath with separate shower and soaker tub. Pre-wired for Fios, programmable thermostat, upgraded LED compatible switches quality blinds throughout.

