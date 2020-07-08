All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT
6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT

6030 Madison Overlook Court · No Longer Available
Location

6030 Madison Overlook Court, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must See! Bright and airy, 3 Level, 2 car garage townhome with open floor plan. Hardwood floors is all through main and upper level. Chefs kitchen with new stainless appliances, 42" cabinetry, corian counters and walk out to the deck with a treed view. The Master Bedroom is spacious w/ vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, fully renovated Master Bath with luxurious marble tiling, seamless shower, vanity and fixtures. The lower level basement walks out to the patio with a fully fenced-in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have any available units?
6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have?
Some of 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT offers parking.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have a pool?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
