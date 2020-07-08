6030 MADISON OVERLOOK COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must See! Bright and airy, 3 Level, 2 car garage townhome with open floor plan. Hardwood floors is all through main and upper level. Chefs kitchen with new stainless appliances, 42" cabinetry, corian counters and walk out to the deck with a treed view. The Master Bedroom is spacious w/ vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, fully renovated Master Bath with luxurious marble tiling, seamless shower, vanity and fixtures. The lower level basement walks out to the patio with a fully fenced-in back yard.