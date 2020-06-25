All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Find more places like 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
5501 SEMINARY RD #712S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5501 SEMINARY RD #712S

5501 Seminary Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bailey's Crossroads
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5501 Seminary Rd, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
lobby
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the heart of Falls Church. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters, remodeled baths with high end fixtures and custom tile surround. Large bedrooms, master suite features his and her closets. The unit is flooded with light from a bank of windows boasting stunning views. The huge balcony is perfect after a long day. The pet free community amenities are second to none. Concierge with controlled access, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, billiard room and high end lobby feels like resort living at home. Garage parking space with inside access to the building and plenty of guest parking. Convenient to Rt. 7, I-66, I-395, I-95, I-495, The Village at Shirlington, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and so much more. Also listed for Sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have any available units?
5501 SEMINARY RD #712S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have?
Some of 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S currently offering any rent specials?
5501 SEMINARY RD #712S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S is pet friendly.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S offer parking?
Yes, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S offers parking.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have a pool?
Yes, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S has a pool.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have accessible units?
No, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 SEMINARY RD #712S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 Bedrooms
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly Places
Bailey's Crossroads Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA
Huntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America