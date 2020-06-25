5501 SEMINARY RD #712S

Amenities

Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in the heart of Falls Church. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters, remodeled baths with high end fixtures and custom tile surround. Large bedrooms, master suite features his and her closets. The unit is flooded with light from a bank of windows boasting stunning views. The huge balcony is perfect after a long day. The pet free community amenities are second to none. Concierge with controlled access, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, billiard room and high end lobby feels like resort living at home. Garage parking space with inside access to the building and plenty of guest parking. Convenient to Rt. 7, I-66, I-395, I-95, I-495, The Village at Shirlington, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and so much more. Also listed for Sale!