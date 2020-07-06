All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
Find more places like 4100 David Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
4100 David Ln.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4100 David Ln.

4100 David Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bailey's Crossroads
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4100 David Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22311

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Newly remodeled studio in quiet Alexandria neighborhood. Located just a min from I-395, responsibleents from shopping and dining at Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria and Baileys Crossroads. Fully furnished, comfortable first level with natural light, blackout curtains and vaulted ceilings.

Includes:
Stainless steel appliances
Contemporary kitchen
Ensuite laundry
Big screen TV
Complete furnishings
Inside the beltway. 1 min to I-395. Easy access 395, 95, 495, 66 highways
Lots of light
Vaulted ceilings
Convenient location to major roads and hospitals (INOVA, GW, Medstar)
Free street parking
Quite, naturalistic and woodsy.
Three months minimum contract
All utilities included ***
WiFi included ***
Pets are welcome with a $300 non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 David Ln. have any available units?
4100 David Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 4100 David Ln. have?
Some of 4100 David Ln.'s amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 David Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
4100 David Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 David Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 David Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 4100 David Ln. offer parking?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 4100 David Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 David Ln. have a pool?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 4100 David Ln. have accessible units?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 David Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4100 David Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4100 David Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Golden Gate
3529 Leesburg Ct
Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Bailey's Crossroads 1 BedroomsBailey's Crossroads 2 Bedrooms
Bailey's Crossroads Apartments with BalconyBailey's Crossroads Pet Friendly Places
Bailey's Crossroads Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MD
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA
Huntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America