4100 David Ln.

pet friendly all utils included recently renovated stainless steel internet access furnished

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Newly remodeled studio in quiet Alexandria neighborhood. Located just a min from I-395, responsibleents from shopping and dining at Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria and Baileys Crossroads. Fully furnished, comfortable first level with natural light, blackout curtains and vaulted ceilings.



Stainless steel appliances

Contemporary kitchen

Ensuite laundry

Big screen TV

Complete furnishings

Inside the beltway. 1 min to I-395. Easy access 395, 95, 495, 66 highways

Lots of light

Vaulted ceilings

Convenient location to major roads and hospitals (INOVA, GW, Medstar)

Free street parking

Quite, naturalistic and woodsy.

Three months minimum contract

All utilities included ***

WiFi included ***

Pets are welcome with a $300 non refundable deposit.