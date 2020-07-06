4100 David Ln.

Amenities
Newly remodeled studio in quiet Alexandria neighborhood. Located just a min from I-395, responsibleents from shopping and dining at Shirlington, Old Town Alexandria and Baileys Crossroads. Fully furnished, comfortable first level with natural light, blackout curtains and vaulted ceilings.
Includes:
Stainless steel appliances
Contemporary kitchen
Ensuite laundry
Big screen TV
Complete furnishings
Inside the beltway. 1 min to I-395. Easy access 395, 95, 495, 66 highways
Lots of light
Vaulted ceilings
Convenient location to major roads and hospitals (INOVA, GW, Medstar)
Free street parking
Quite, naturalistic and woodsy.
Three months minimum contract
All utilities included ***
WiFi included ***
Pets are welcome with a $300 non refundable deposit.