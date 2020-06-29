All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3815 Munson Road

3815 Munson Road · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Munson Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
This is a large family home located in safe, quiet neighborhood. Center hall colonial, living room, dining room, butlers pantry, half bath, family room, eat-in kitchen, large deck are on 1st floor.
2nd floor has master bedroom suite with sitting room and walk-in closet, 3 other rooms, 2 other bathrooms for a total of 3 bathrooms. One of the bathrooms is much larger and has 2 sinks. One of the bedrooms is super large and may be used for a media room.
House could be rented furnished or not at this point, unless we sell some of our items, as we are downsizing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Munson Road have any available units?
3815 Munson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bailey's Crossroads, VA.
What amenities does 3815 Munson Road have?
Some of 3815 Munson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Munson Road currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Munson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Munson Road pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Munson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3815 Munson Road offer parking?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not offer parking.
Does 3815 Munson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Munson Road have a pool?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Munson Road have accessible units?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Munson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Munson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 Munson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
