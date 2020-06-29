3815 Munson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets media room furnished

This is a large family home located in safe, quiet neighborhood. Center hall colonial, living room, dining room, butlers pantry, half bath, family room, eat-in kitchen, large deck are on 1st floor.

2nd floor has master bedroom suite with sitting room and walk-in closet, 3 other rooms, 2 other bathrooms for a total of 3 bathrooms. One of the bathrooms is much larger and has 2 sinks. One of the bedrooms is super large and may be used for a media room.

House could be rented furnished or not at this point, unless we sell some of our items, as we are downsizing.