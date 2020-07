Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated clubhouse guest parking

Beautifully renovated Steppes of Barcroft condo. Hardwood floors refinished, new appliances, baths, counters, etc. Very nice walk out unit backs to the treed parkland. One assigned parking space in front plus ample guest parking. Dedicated path leads to Community Center and playing fields.Close to dining, shopping, easy access to Columbia Pike, Rt 7, 395. Near Holmes Run Trail, lots of nature, Amazon HQ2 and convenient access to the city.