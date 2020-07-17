All apartments in Bailey's Crossroads
3713 So. George Mason Dr.

3713 S George Mason Dr · (703) 864-4744
Location

3713 S George Mason Dr, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Large 1 bedroom condo near shops & restaurants - Property Id: 306223

The spacious one-bedroom unit, newly painted, new carpet, walk-in closet, eat-in kitchen, washer and dryer inside the unit, plenty of storage space, located in Skyline House, walking distance to restaurants, supermarkets, Target, and other essential services. Transportation includes curbside metro bus service to Ballston, Pentagon, and Alexandria subway station, and a 10 minutes' drive to Reagan National Airport. Access to Interstate, 395, 495, 66, and Route 50. Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) is right behind the building. The building offers several amenities, such as, 24 hour security and front desk staff, pool, gym, party room, sundeck, ATM machine, and picnic area. Rental for $1400/month (without parking); $1550/month (with indoor parking)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3713-so.-george-mason-dr.-falls-church-va/306223
Property Id 306223

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have any available units?
3713 So. George Mason Dr. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have?
Some of 3713 So. George Mason Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 So. George Mason Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3713 So. George Mason Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 So. George Mason Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bailey's Crossroads.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. offers parking.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. has a pool.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 So. George Mason Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 So. George Mason Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
