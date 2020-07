Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included garage gym pool elevator

Check out this 1 bedroom 1 bath condo on 2nd floor with 2 or more spaces of garage and storage unit. Enormous balcony. Security with 24 hour desk. New carpet installed throughout a year ago. Shopping and restaurants within minutes, Target, Starbucks,Giant. Workout facilities, outdoor swimming pool and all utilities included. Metro bus in front of building.