Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, bright 3-level brick front townhouse with one car garage. 3 bedrooms with master loft. Remodeled 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Completely redesigned luxurious master bathroom with heated floor and massive shower. Fully renovated kitchen. Main level with study room. Hardwood floor on main level. Fireplace in large rec room. Fabulous private garden patio. Close to I-395 & Alexandria old town.All the furniture, not including master bedroom set, is for sale.