Home
/
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
/
3334 SPRING LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 SPRING LANE

3334 Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3334 Spring Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA 22041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Ready for you to immediate move-in. Baileys Crossroads area close to Rt. 50, Arlington and Alexandria. Walk to Shopping, Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Garden Condo w patio. Granite Countertops, S/S Appliances, in Unit Washer and Dryer, Huge Separate Storage in basement. Electric, Heat and Water paid with rent. You only pay Internet/Phone/Cable. 1 Assigned/1 Guest Parking. Pets case by case, with $300 Pet Deposit. Apply online - https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

