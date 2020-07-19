3334 SPRING LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly

Ready for you to immediate move-in. Baileys Crossroads area close to Rt. 50, Arlington and Alexandria. Walk to Shopping, Beautiful 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Garden Condo w patio. Granite Countertops, S/S Appliances, in Unit Washer and Dryer, Huge Separate Storage in basement. Electric, Heat and Water paid with rent. You only pay Internet/Phone/Cable. 1 Assigned/1 Guest Parking. Pets case by case, with $300 Pet Deposit. Apply online - https://pearson.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=726e6506-ec9c-43b1-bbde-57a9e3df0369&source=Website