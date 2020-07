Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance basketball court bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

When you live at Jefferson Arbors at Broadlands, home is not only where the heart is - it's where nature, beauty and wide open spaces are. A stroll around the sprawling grounds reveals the perfect blend of luxurious amenities and natural splendor that make us one of the only Certified Wildlife Habitat communities in the nation. With convenient access to shopping and dining directly across the street, a location near major employers, and easy access to the Dulles Greenway, the good life is at your doorstep at Jefferson Arbors at Broadlands. JEFFERSON ARBORS AT BROADLANDS IS AVAILABLE TO ASSIST YOU BY PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOUR OR BY IN PERSON TOUR (BY APPOINTMENT ONLY).