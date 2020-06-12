44810 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage media room

OPEN HOUSE Sun (3/24), 2-4pm. Stunning, nearly new end-unit in One Loudoun. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, expansive island, generous-sized bedrooms, huge family room with coffered ceilings, 1 car garage & a breathtaking roof-top terrace. Loaded with upgrades and custom paint throughout. Lots of natural light and incredible Urban Chic styling with a wide open main level with high ceilings and a main level balcony. Minutes from Routes 7, 28 and the Toll Road. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, book store, Trader Joes etc. Across the street from Top Golf and I Fly, and minutes from the coming soon Metro. ***Also available for sale.