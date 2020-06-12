All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

44810 TIVERTON SQUARE

44810 Tiverton Sq · No Longer Available
Location

44810 Tiverton Sq, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
OPEN HOUSE Sun (3/24), 2-4pm. Stunning, nearly new end-unit in One Loudoun. Featuring gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, expansive island, generous-sized bedrooms, huge family room with coffered ceilings, 1 car garage & a breathtaking roof-top terrace. Loaded with upgrades and custom paint throughout. Lots of natural light and incredible Urban Chic styling with a wide open main level with high ceilings and a main level balcony. Minutes from Routes 7, 28 and the Toll Road. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, book store, Trader Joes etc. Across the street from Top Golf and I Fly, and minutes from the coming soon Metro. ***Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have any available units?
44810 TIVERTON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have?
Some of 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
44810 TIVERTON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have a pool?
No, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44810 TIVERTON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
