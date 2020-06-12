44788 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities
Tastefully decorated pristine 2 level, lower unit condo on rent for the first time. Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz counters, back splash, upgraded cabinets and elegant pendant drops. Beautiful hardwood floors thru main level. Three spacious bedrooms w/ two full baths and half bath. Master Bedroom w/ two walk-ins and en-suite bathroom. Live at One Loudoun & experience the convenience of dining, working, and shopping. Over 15 restaurants, specialized shops, movie theater, and just about everything you need for day-to-day errands and entertainment! Outdoor amenities include miles of paved pathways, Central Park, The Plaza, a community amphitheater, and more.