44788 TIVERTON SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated media room ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Tastefully decorated pristine 2 level, lower unit condo on rent for the first time. Gourmet kitchen w/ SS appliances, quartz counters, back splash, upgraded cabinets and elegant pendant drops. Beautiful hardwood floors thru main level. Three spacious bedrooms w/ two full baths and half bath. Master Bedroom w/ two walk-ins and en-suite bathroom. Live at One Loudoun & experience the convenience of dining, working, and shopping. Over 15 restaurants, specialized shops, movie theater, and just about everything you need for day-to-day errands and entertainment! Outdoor amenities include miles of paved pathways, Central Park, The Plaza, a community amphitheater, and more.