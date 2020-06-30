44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

Amenities

BRAND NEW HOME! No pet and smoking allowed. Located in the famous One Loudoun town center in Ashburn. A two-level townhouse style open floorplan condo with covered deck and large double sliding doors, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, garage and driveway parking. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout main level, oak stairs with white risers, beautiful white quartz countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with large center island with stainless steel apron sink and gooseneck faucet. Ceramic tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave combo, pendent lighting, and kitchen pantry. Upgraded master bathroom with granite countertops, white cabinets and ceramic tiles, double shower heads, frameless shower doors, double vanity. Washer and dryer on bedroom level. White cabinets, double vanity and granite countertop in hallway bathroom. Outdoor has covered deck. Energy efficient low-e glass windows. Water and sewer included! Part of the One Loudoun community: walking distance to amenities like parks, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, volleyball court, dog park, indoor basketball court, party room, barn house for parties, playground, trails and more. One Loudoun town center has retail, fitness center, Barnes and Noble Bookstore, restaurant, and business outlets. Photos are of the model home. Located right behind the Alamo movie theater and in One Loudoun town center. Guests can park in the parking garage.