Find more places like 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE.
44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:26 AM

44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE

44664 Provincetown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

44664 Provincetown Dr, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
new construction
tennis court
volleyball court
BRAND NEW HOME! No pet and smoking allowed. Located in the famous One Loudoun town center in Ashburn. A two-level townhouse style open floorplan condo with covered deck and large double sliding doors, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, garage and driveway parking. Upgrades include hardwood floors throughout main level, oak stairs with white risers, beautiful white quartz countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen with large center island with stainless steel apron sink and gooseneck faucet. Ceramic tile backsplash, wall oven and microwave combo, pendent lighting, and kitchen pantry. Upgraded master bathroom with granite countertops, white cabinets and ceramic tiles, double shower heads, frameless shower doors, double vanity. Washer and dryer on bedroom level. White cabinets, double vanity and granite countertop in hallway bathroom. Outdoor has covered deck. Energy efficient low-e glass windows. Water and sewer included! Part of the One Loudoun community: walking distance to amenities like parks, clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, volleyball court, dog park, indoor basketball court, party room, barn house for parties, playground, trails and more. One Loudoun town center has retail, fitness center, Barnes and Noble Bookstore, restaurant, and business outlets. Photos are of the model home. Located right behind the Alamo movie theater and in One Loudoun town center. Guests can park in the parking garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have any available units?
44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44664 PROVINCETOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

