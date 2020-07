Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful and sun filled 3 level townhouse in Ashburn Village. The 3 BDRMs each has it's own full bath. Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with granite counter, stainless steel appliances, 42" maple cabinets. Fenced in private patio backs to park. All Ashburn Village HOA privileges including use of Sports Pavilion conveys. Please make appointment at least 24 hours in advance. Tenant occupied, must observe CDC guidelines when touring.