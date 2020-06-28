44263 CORNISH LN

Amenities

A beautiful home is ready for you to move in. Located in Ashburn Village with 4 bedrooms, 2 half baths,2 full baths, 2 car garages and nice deck. End unit, bring lots of lights. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and family room with ceiling fan. Kitchen with a breakfast area. close to everything. Water has been turned off. Please TAKE SHOE OFF and DO NOT RUN WATER. PLEASE FOLLOW THE COVID-19 RULES. HAVE MASK AND GLOVES ON. IF ONE AGENT SHOWING, DO NOT ENTER THE HOME TILL THE OTHER PARTIES ARE OUT OF THE HOME. QUESTIONS , PLEASE TEXT THE LISTING Agent.