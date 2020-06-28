All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

44263 CORNISH LN

44263 Cornish Lane · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44263 Cornish Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful home is ready for you to move in. Located in Ashburn Village with 4 bedrooms, 2 half baths,2 full baths, 2 car garages and nice deck. End unit, bring lots of lights. Master bedroom with ceiling fan and family room with ceiling fan. Kitchen with a breakfast area. close to everything. Water has been turned off. Please TAKE SHOE OFF and DO NOT RUN WATER. PLEASE FOLLOW THE COVID-19 RULES. HAVE MASK AND GLOVES ON. IF ONE AGENT SHOWING, DO NOT ENTER THE HOME TILL THE OTHER PARTIES ARE OUT OF THE HOME. QUESTIONS , PLEASE TEXT THE LISTING Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44263 CORNISH LN have any available units?
44263 CORNISH LN has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44263 CORNISH LN currently offering any rent specials?
44263 CORNISH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44263 CORNISH LN pet-friendly?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN offer parking?
Yes, 44263 CORNISH LN offers parking.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN have a pool?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN does not have a pool.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN have accessible units?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44263 CORNISH LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 44263 CORNISH LN does not have units with air conditioning.
