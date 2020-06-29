44256 HURON TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Two car garage TH, beautifully renovated, move-in ready in a prime location at One Loudoun! Freshly painted throughout, New carpet, New fridge, Dishwasher, Windows. Upgraded bathrooms. Three sided gas fireplace separates Family room and Dining room. Quiet, tree-lined front entrance. Bay window in the living room, filled with tons of natural light. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large eat-in area. Pets are allowed. Relax on deck off kitchen. Minutes to One Loudoun amenities, route 28, 7, Loudoun Bus Services, Fine dining & Shopping!