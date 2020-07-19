44127 PAGET TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym pool racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court garage sauna tennis court

WOW! A Fantastic Lake View Townhome in Ashburn, VA *Spectacular LAKE VIEWS *Light & bright brick-sided townhome*Over 2100 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 full, 2 half) *Main level with hardwood*Covered Sunroom allows you to enjoy the lake view!!*3 story extension *1-Car Garage *Master bath with Jacuzzi tub *Use of Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion indoor and outdoor 25-meter pools, exercise, aerobic, and Advanced Training Center, sauna and steam rooms, full-size gymnasium, racquetball, squash and outdoor tennis facilities that are enclosed for winter play, locker rooms, pro-shop, nursery, marina for non-motorized boating *Easy commute to Herndon, Reston, Chantilly, Tyson's Corner, and beyond. NO PETS please! Tenant responsible for all utilities.