All apartments in Ashburn
Find more places like 44127 PAGET TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ashburn, VA
/
44127 PAGET TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

44127 PAGET TERRACE

44127 Paget Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ashburn
See all
Ashburn Village
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all

Location

44127 Paget Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
tennis court
WOW! A Fantastic Lake View Townhome in Ashburn, VA *Spectacular LAKE VIEWS *Light & bright brick-sided townhome*Over 2100 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (2 full, 2 half) *Main level with hardwood*Covered Sunroom allows you to enjoy the lake view!!*3 story extension *1-Car Garage *Master bath with Jacuzzi tub *Use of Ashburn Village Sports Pavilion indoor and outdoor 25-meter pools, exercise, aerobic, and Advanced Training Center, sauna and steam rooms, full-size gymnasium, racquetball, squash and outdoor tennis facilities that are enclosed for winter play, locker rooms, pro-shop, nursery, marina for non-motorized boating *Easy commute to Herndon, Reston, Chantilly, Tyson's Corner, and beyond. NO PETS please! Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have any available units?
44127 PAGET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have?
Some of 44127 PAGET TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44127 PAGET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
44127 PAGET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44127 PAGET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 44127 PAGET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 44127 PAGET TERRACE offers parking.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44127 PAGET TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 44127 PAGET TERRACE has a pool.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 44127 PAGET TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 44127 PAGET TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44127 PAGET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44127 PAGET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr
Ashburn, VA 20147
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq
Ashburn, VA 20148
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Ashburn 1 BedroomsAshburn 2 Bedrooms
Ashburn Apartments with GymsAshburn Pet Friendly Places
Ashburn Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ashburn Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America