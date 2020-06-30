44096 GALA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool racquetball court bike storage sauna tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful townhouse in sough-after Ashburn Village neighborhood! Over 2,200 square feet on three finished levels. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast room and sun room. Gleaming hardwood floors on all formal areas. Luxurious master bath with double vanities, separate shower and tub. Large walkout basement with fourth bedroom, family room and fireplace. Nice deck overlooking trees and open space. HOA amenities include Sports Pavilion with indoor pool, fitness center, dance studio, bike room, party room, steam room, basketball courts, racquetball courts and much more. Outdoor HOA amenities include; picnic areas, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, lakes, etc. Available 3/1/2020. NO PETS.