Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

44096 GALA CIRCLE

44096 Gala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

44096 Gala Circle, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bike storage
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful townhouse in sough-after Ashburn Village neighborhood! Over 2,200 square feet on three finished levels. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, breakfast room and sun room. Gleaming hardwood floors on all formal areas. Luxurious master bath with double vanities, separate shower and tub. Large walkout basement with fourth bedroom, family room and fireplace. Nice deck overlooking trees and open space. HOA amenities include Sports Pavilion with indoor pool, fitness center, dance studio, bike room, party room, steam room, basketball courts, racquetball courts and much more. Outdoor HOA amenities include; picnic areas, swimming pools, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, walking trails, lakes, etc. Available 3/1/2020. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have any available units?
44096 GALA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have?
Some of 44096 GALA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44096 GALA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
44096 GALA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44096 GALA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 44096 GALA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 44096 GALA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44096 GALA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 44096 GALA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 44096 GALA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44096 GALA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 44096 GALA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 44096 GALA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

