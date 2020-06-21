43911 CAMELLIA STREET

Amenities

Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout. Elegant living and dining room combination with bay window, crown molding and chair rail will accommodate large family gatherings. Main level office makes it convenient when working from home. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, kitchen island and recessed lighting. Large breakfast nook that opens onto deck to expand leisure activities to the outdoors. Huge family room with cathedral ceiling and brick front gas fireplace, where you can get away without going away. Upstairs, you will find the large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, two walk-in closets and private luxury bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms offer plenty of space for sleep, storage or play. Downstairs, the basement has a large recreation room, bonus room, full bath and walk-up stairs to backyard. Outside is great for entertaining, fenced back yard has a spacious deck - ideal for summer barbeques. Property located in the Newton Lee elementary school, Belmont Ridge middle school and Riverside high school boundaries. Conveniently located near Belmont Chase, One Loudoun, Route 7, Dulles Greenway, Dulles airport, shops and restaurants. Rent includes HOA, high speed internet and cable. Pets case by case