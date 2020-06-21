All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:33 AM

43911 CAMELLIA STREET

43911 Camellia Street · (703) 652-5710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43911 Camellia Street, Ashburn, VA 20147
Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Amazing Rental! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family home with two car garage in sought after Hunt at Belmont Country Club. Welcoming two story foyer with hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout. Elegant living and dining room combination with bay window, crown molding and chair rail will accommodate large family gatherings. Main level office makes it convenient when working from home. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, kitchen island and recessed lighting. Large breakfast nook that opens onto deck to expand leisure activities to the outdoors. Huge family room with cathedral ceiling and brick front gas fireplace, where you can get away without going away. Upstairs, you will find the large master bedroom suite with cathedral ceiling, two walk-in closets and private luxury bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms offer plenty of space for sleep, storage or play. Downstairs, the basement has a large recreation room, bonus room, full bath and walk-up stairs to backyard. Outside is great for entertaining, fenced back yard has a spacious deck - ideal for summer barbeques. Property located in the Newton Lee elementary school, Belmont Ridge middle school and Riverside high school boundaries. Conveniently located near Belmont Chase, One Loudoun, Route 7, Dulles Greenway, Dulles airport, shops and restaurants. Rent includes HOA, high speed internet and cable. Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have any available units?
43911 CAMELLIA STREET has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have?
Some of 43911 CAMELLIA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43911 CAMELLIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43911 CAMELLIA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43911 CAMELLIA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET does offer parking.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have a pool?
No, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43911 CAMELLIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43911 CAMELLIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
