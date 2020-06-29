43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Nearly new Stunning 4 Level Townhome in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms, Three & half Bath, Garage with room for two cars plus a driveway for a third. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances. Dining and Living room with access to Balcony. Hardwoods throughout main level. Additional Upper level balcony off master bedroom. Every room is wired for cable and internet. Huge walk-in closets. Next to a Shopping Center, fire station, Major roads and more. No smoking, No pets.