43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE

43817 Stubble Corner Square · No Longer Available
Location

43817 Stubble Corner Square, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
Nearly new Stunning 4 Level Townhome in a fully improved area of Ashburn city. Three bedrooms, Three & half Bath, Garage with room for two cars plus a driveway for a third. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances. Dining and Living room with access to Balcony. Hardwoods throughout main level. Additional Upper level balcony off master bedroom. Every room is wired for cable and internet. Huge walk-in closets. Next to a Shopping Center, fire station, Major roads and more. No smoking, No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have any available units?
43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have?
Some of 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43817 STUBBLE CORNER SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
