43738 CALISTOGA SQUARE

Amenities
Rare find so close to future Ashburn Metro! In the heart of it all with trendy shopping nearby at Loudoun Station. Each of 3 spacious bedrooms has its own full bath; 1 bedroom on entry level. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and modern finishes. Lots of extras and upgrades; walk-in pantry in kitchen, built-in closet organizers to name a few. Entertainers Kitchen with granite, ss appliances, bar & large island. Updated flooring with mostly new carpet and wood grained vinyl plank. Many upgraded light fixtures as well. Brand new roof! Schools are top notch. Don't Miss!!