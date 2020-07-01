43738 CALISTOGA SQUARE

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Rare find so close to future Ashburn Metro! In the heart of it all with trendy shopping nearby at Loudoun Station. Each of 3 spacious bedrooms has its own full bath; 1 bedroom on entry level. Open floor plan with lots of natural light and modern finishes. Lots of extras and upgrades; walk-in pantry in kitchen, built-in closet organizers to name a few. Entertainers Kitchen with granite, ss appliances, bar & large island. Updated flooring with mostly new carpet and wood grained vinyl plank. Many upgraded light fixtures as well. Brand new roof! Schools are top notch. Don't Miss!!