Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find so close to future Metro. Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Ashburn; one block from shopping, Greenway, banks, restaurants and future Ashburn metro station! Spacious rooms freshly painted, new carpet, and refinished hardwood floors throughout main level, and a fully finished lower level. Upgraded appliances and lots of cabinet space in kitchen new granite on the way! NO PETS.