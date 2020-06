Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This Ashburn Farm 3 BR townhouse boasts an updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, built in shelves in the family room & updated paint colors. Work from home in the basement which features a large built in desk. The backyard has a deck, fence and low maintenance turf. Pool and clubhouse included in HOA.*** Please remove shoes when showing.***