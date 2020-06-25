43353 WINTERSRUN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

MAY BE AVAILABLE SOONER THAN JULY 27. LANDLORD ACCEPTING CREDIT SCORES ABOVE 700. You will love life in this brick front home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath. There is plenty of room with 3199 finished square feet. 4 bedrooms upstairs. The basement has one bedroom with 2 additional rooms that may be used for additional bedrooms along with a full kitchen. This home is positioned for some of the best schools in the State, it is only a 10-minute walk to the sought-after Stone Bridge High School, an excellent school with nationally acclaimed Sports, STEM and Liberal Arts programs. The family room is graced with a stone fireplace and opens to the kitchen and sun room also opening to the kitchen, You will enjoy the deck and the fenced in yard, ideal for entertaining, relaxation and play! Life is great at 43353 Wintersrun! Won't last long. Contact listing agent for online application instructions. $100 repair deductible. 12 or 24 month lease. Pets are case by case ~ no cats or big dogs. Non-built in Microwave and overhead projector and Bose sound system included.