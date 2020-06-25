All apartments in Ashburn
43353 WINTERSRUN COURT
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

43353 WINTERSRUN COURT

43353 Wintersrun Court · (703) 868-2988
Location

43353 Wintersrun Court, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
MAY BE AVAILABLE SOONER THAN JULY 27. LANDLORD ACCEPTING CREDIT SCORES ABOVE 700. You will love life in this brick front home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath. There is plenty of room with 3199 finished square feet. 4 bedrooms upstairs. The basement has one bedroom with 2 additional rooms that may be used for additional bedrooms along with a full kitchen. This home is positioned for some of the best schools in the State, it is only a 10-minute walk to the sought-after Stone Bridge High School, an excellent school with nationally acclaimed Sports, STEM and Liberal Arts programs. The family room is graced with a stone fireplace and opens to the kitchen and sun room also opening to the kitchen, You will enjoy the deck and the fenced in yard, ideal for entertaining, relaxation and play! Life is great at 43353 Wintersrun! Won't last long. Contact listing agent for online application instructions. $100 repair deductible. 12 or 24 month lease. Pets are case by case ~ no cats or big dogs. Non-built in Microwave and overhead projector and Bose sound system included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have any available units?
43353 WINTERSRUN COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have?
Some of 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
43353 WINTERSRUN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT is pet friendly.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT offer parking?
No, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have a pool?
No, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have accessible units?
No, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 43353 WINTERSRUN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
