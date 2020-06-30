43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

If you're looking for a comfortable and meticulously maintained rental home in Ashburn, this is the one! Most things in this pristine townhome are brand new or have been replaced within the last few years (carpet, roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen, all appliances, light bulbs, and more). The sunny open concept living and dining room flow into a recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level has all hardwood floors and brand new windows (easier on your gas/electric bills!). Upstairs, the master bathroom has a vaulted ceiling and backs to trees.The basement offers a full bathroom, kitchenette, workshop area, and large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace. There's plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining throughout the home. Don't forget to invite your friends over for the fourth of July, since you can watch the Ashburn Farm fireworks from your living room!A large community green next to the end unit offers a sense of privacy and space with no need for extra mowing. Enjoy additional storage space in a shed in the fenced backyard and pavers on the ground for low-maintenance living. You and your guests will have ample parking with two assigned parking spaces, assigned visitor parking throughout the neighborhood, and open street parking. The Ashburn Farm amenities include three swimming pools (one less than half a mile away), tennis and basketball courts, nearby Windmill Park with walking paths, a pond, and a tot lot, and more.