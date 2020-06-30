All apartments in Ashburn
43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE

43300 Railstop Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43300 Railstop Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
If you're looking for a comfortable and meticulously maintained rental home in Ashburn, this is the one! Most things in this pristine townhome are brand new or have been replaced within the last few years (carpet, roof, windows, HVAC, kitchen, all appliances, light bulbs, and more). The sunny open concept living and dining room flow into a recently remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The main level has all hardwood floors and brand new windows (easier on your gas/electric bills!). Upstairs, the master bathroom has a vaulted ceiling and backs to trees.The basement offers a full bathroom, kitchenette, workshop area, and large recreation room with a wood burning fireplace. There's plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining throughout the home. Don't forget to invite your friends over for the fourth of July, since you can watch the Ashburn Farm fireworks from your living room!A large community green next to the end unit offers a sense of privacy and space with no need for extra mowing. Enjoy additional storage space in a shed in the fenced backyard and pavers on the ground for low-maintenance living. You and your guests will have ample parking with two assigned parking spaces, assigned visitor parking throughout the neighborhood, and open street parking. The Ashburn Farm amenities include three swimming pools (one less than half a mile away), tennis and basketball courts, nearby Windmill Park with walking paths, a pond, and a tot lot, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have any available units?
43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have?
Some of 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE offers parking.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE has a pool.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43300 RAILSTOP TERRACE has units with air conditioning.

