43146 GATWICK SQUARE

This sunny and bright townhouse in Ashburn Farm is beautiful! The main level offers gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and over-sized combination family room/eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and 42" cabinets. Enjoy the outdoors from the family room/kitchen sliding glass door onto the large deck overlooking the sizable back yard and green open space common area. The main level has a conveniently located powder room too! Upstairs the master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom and wonderful closet space. There are two additional bedrooms with a full hall bathroom. The laundry room is located on the upper level. What a treat! The fourth bedroom is located off the large recreational room in the spacious lower level, along with the third full bath. The recreational room with a fireplace has the wonderful feature of built-in cabinets, counter and sink and access directly into the spacious backyard. This neighborhood is lovely and boasts lots of green space along with terrific amenities. Some of amenities to enjoy include outdoor pool facilities, pavilion, banquet room, 20+ miles of trails, ponds, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation.