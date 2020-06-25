All apartments in Ashburn
43146 GATWICK SQUARE

43146 Gatwick Square · No Longer Available
Location

43146 Gatwick Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Ashburn Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
This sunny and bright townhouse in Ashburn Farm is beautiful! The main level offers gorgeous hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and over-sized combination family room/eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has granite counters and 42" cabinets. Enjoy the outdoors from the family room/kitchen sliding glass door onto the large deck overlooking the sizable back yard and green open space common area. The main level has a conveniently located powder room too! Upstairs the master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom and wonderful closet space. There are two additional bedrooms with a full hall bathroom. The laundry room is located on the upper level. What a treat! The fourth bedroom is located off the large recreational room in the spacious lower level, along with the third full bath. The recreational room with a fireplace has the wonderful feature of built-in cabinets, counter and sink and access directly into the spacious backyard. This neighborhood is lovely and boasts lots of green space along with terrific amenities. Some of amenities to enjoy include outdoor pool facilities, pavilion, banquet room, 20+ miles of trails, ponds, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts and much more. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have any available units?
43146 GATWICK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have?
Some of 43146 GATWICK SQUARE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43146 GATWICK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43146 GATWICK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43146 GATWICK SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE offer parking?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43146 GATWICK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43146 GATWICK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
