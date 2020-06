Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

**FOR RENT**Rarely offered for sale 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom corner condo townhome in the back of the community. Gated community offers basketball courts, pool, community club, tot lots and picnic areas. Plenty of parking spaces in addition to 2 CAR garage and driveway. The unit features hardwood floors on all 3 levels, ceramic tile in all bathrooms, every bedroom has its own full bathroom. Extra long garage with lots of storage. Freshly Painted , Stainless Steel Appliances and more