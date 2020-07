Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

21838 Jarvis Sq Available 04/03/20 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME CONDOMINIUM W/ GARAGE - THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN PARKSIDE OF ASHBURN AND THE UNIT COMES WITH A DRIVEWAY AND 2 CAR GARAGE!!!



THE ENTRANCE LEVEL HAS A DEN, FOYER AND THE GARAGE!!!



MAIN LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE FLOOR PLAN WITH A KITCHEN ISLAND, EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE AND DECK IN THE BACK!!!



UPPER LEVEL FEATURES THE WASHER/DRYER, 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND THE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WALKIN CLOSET!!!



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED TOWNHOME!!!



(RLNE5516246)