21822 Jarvis Square.

Picture yourself living walking distance from the Silver Line Metro yet in the safety of a private, gated community with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway. Nearby Loudoun Station boasts multiple restaurants, a movie theater, and outdoor events including concerts and family activities. You can have the best of both worlds!



We would like to rent our townhome beginning December 1, 2019, at a rate of $1875/month. Lease term would end June 30, 2021 - but tenant could have the option to renew for another one or two year term. Our townhome is located in the Parkside at Ashburn development, with wonderful amenities including access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool. Your monthly rental fee also covers your trash removal and landscaping. Our home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a small home office. You will enjoy the open floor plan and the natural light that brightens the rooms. The cozy living room offers the convenience of a gas fireplace. The entryway, office, and kitchen have beautiful wood flooring. No smoking/vaping. Pets considered on a case by case basis, with a minimal additional fee. Showings will take place the morning of Saturday, November 9th. Please call/text April at 571-246-0100 to secure a time slot for showing. This home is managed by a local, responsive landlord.