Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:06 AM

21822 Jarvis Square

21822 Jarvis Square · No Longer Available
Location

21822 Jarvis Square, Ashburn, VA 20147
Broadlands South

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Picture yourself living walking distance from the Silver Line Metro yet in the safety of a private, gated community with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway. Nearby Loudoun Station boasts multiple restaurants, a movie theater, and outdoor events including concerts and family activities. You can have the best of both worlds!

We would like to rent our townhome beginning December 1, 2019, at a rate of $1875/month. Lease term would end June 30, 2021 - but tenant could have the option to renew for another one or two year term. Our townhome is located in the Parkside at Ashburn development, with wonderful amenities including access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool. Your monthly rental fee also covers your trash removal and landscaping. Our home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a small home office. You will enjoy the open floor plan and the natural light that brightens the rooms. The cozy living room offers the convenience of a gas fireplace. The entryway, office, and kitchen have beautiful wood flooring. No smoking/vaping. Pets considered on a case by case basis, with a minimal additional fee. Showings will take place the morning of Saturday, November 9th. Please call/text April at 571-246-0100 to secure a time slot for showing. This home is managed by a local, responsive landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 21822 Jarvis Square have any available units?
21822 Jarvis Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21822 Jarvis Square have?
Some of 21822 Jarvis Square's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21822 Jarvis Square currently offering any rent specials?
21822 Jarvis Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21822 Jarvis Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 21822 Jarvis Square is pet friendly.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square offer parking?
Yes, 21822 Jarvis Square offers parking.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21822 Jarvis Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square have a pool?
Yes, 21822 Jarvis Square has a pool.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square have accessible units?
No, 21822 Jarvis Square does not have accessible units.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21822 Jarvis Square has units with dishwashers.
Does 21822 Jarvis Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21822 Jarvis Square has units with air conditioning.

