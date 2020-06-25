21791 RYAN PARK TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great location - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit townhouse with 2 car garage in Ryan Park Center. Three finished levels with finished basement. Freshly Painted & New Carpet in the entire house. Upgraded Trex Deck and fenced in back yard. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, double sinks with soaker tub and separate shower. All Bathrooms completely remodeled, including Granite tops & new sinks. Large and upgraded open eat-in Kitchen with Center Island, stainless appliances and Granite countertops. Walk to future Silver Line Metro station. Easy access to rt 267, waxpool road and Loudoun County Parkway