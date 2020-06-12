21783 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous End Unit 3BR,2.5BA, 1 car garage TH. NEW HVAC (Nov 2017). Beautiful hardwood floors on main level living & dining rooms (NEW in 2015). Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors for easy cleaning, 42" cabinets, NEW granite counters (2016), NEW dishwasher (2017), kitchen island with breakfast bar. Additional space in kitchen for breakfast table or can be used as a family room. Walk out to deck overseeing common area. Gas fireplace in basement. Walk out to fully fenced backyard. Bedrooms at upper level. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceiling, skylight and walk in closet. Master Bath with double vanity, NEW soaking jetted tub (2018), separate shower. All window treatments stay. One additional reserved parking. Close to major highways (Routes 7, 28 and Toll Road/Dulles Greenway), a variety of grocery stores, shopping (One Loudoun, Dulles Town Center, etc.) and Dulles International Airport. Hurry! Nice tenant in process of moving so please excuse the boxes. Owner is Real Estate Agent.