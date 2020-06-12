All apartments in Ashburn
21783 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE
Last updated May 9 2019 at 6:07 AM

21783 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE

21783 Kings Crossing Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21783 Kings Crossing Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous End Unit 3BR,2.5BA, 1 car garage TH. NEW HVAC (Nov 2017). Beautiful hardwood floors on main level living & dining rooms (NEW in 2015). Spacious kitchen with ceramic tile floors for easy cleaning, 42" cabinets, NEW granite counters (2016), NEW dishwasher (2017), kitchen island with breakfast bar. Additional space in kitchen for breakfast table or can be used as a family room. Walk out to deck overseeing common area. Gas fireplace in basement. Walk out to fully fenced backyard. Bedrooms at upper level. Master Bedroom with cathedral ceiling, skylight and walk in closet. Master Bath with double vanity, NEW soaking jetted tub (2018), separate shower. All window treatments stay. One additional reserved parking. Close to major highways (Routes 7, 28 and Toll Road/Dulles Greenway), a variety of grocery stores, shopping (One Loudoun, Dulles Town Center, etc.) and Dulles International Airport. Hurry! Nice tenant in process of moving so please excuse the boxes. Owner is Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

