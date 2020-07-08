21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**Available January 1, 2020** Beautiful 3-level, 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath, garage townhome in Crossroads Manor! Light-filled living room opens to spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and large dining space with access to the deck. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, private bath, and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full hall bath complete the upper level. The fully finished lower level offer a large rec room with built-ins and gas fireplace that leads to wonderful stamped concrete patio and fenced rear yard. The garage is conveniently accessed through the entry hall on the lower level as well.