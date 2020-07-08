All apartments in Ashburn
21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE
21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE

21775 Kings Crossing Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21775 Kings Crossing Terrace, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Available January 1, 2020** Beautiful 3-level, 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath, garage townhome in Crossroads Manor! Light-filled living room opens to spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, and large dining space with access to the deck. Master suite with cathedral ceiling, private bath, and walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full hall bath complete the upper level. The fully finished lower level offer a large rec room with built-ins and gas fireplace that leads to wonderful stamped concrete patio and fenced rear yard. The garage is conveniently accessed through the entry hall on the lower level as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have any available units?
21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have?
Some of 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21775 KINGS CROSSING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

