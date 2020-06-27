21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

LUXURY LIVING IN HEART OF ASHBURN! END UNIT BACKS TO NATURE VIEWS! 2 Level Condo, with 1 Car Garage, First Floor means forget all those extra stairs! UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! Granite Counters, Stainless GE Appliances, Luxury Master Suite, Designer Master Bath, 2 Person Shower, His/Her walk-In Closets. Large Bedrooms and Stately Hall Bath, plus half Bath on Main. Decorator Lighting! Terrific Schools! Nice Neighborhood with Sidewalks and Common Spaces! Convenient to All Amenities, >2 Miles From Toll Road, Mins to Dulles Airport, Bus Hub to Metro and Pentagon!