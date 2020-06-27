All apartments in Ashburn
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE

21572 Zuknick Ter · No Longer Available
Location

21572 Zuknick Ter, Ashburn, VA 20147

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LUXURY LIVING IN HEART OF ASHBURN! END UNIT BACKS TO NATURE VIEWS! 2 Level Condo, with 1 Car Garage, First Floor means forget all those extra stairs! UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! Granite Counters, Stainless GE Appliances, Luxury Master Suite, Designer Master Bath, 2 Person Shower, His/Her walk-In Closets. Large Bedrooms and Stately Hall Bath, plus half Bath on Main. Decorator Lighting! Terrific Schools! Nice Neighborhood with Sidewalks and Common Spaces! Convenient to All Amenities, >2 Miles From Toll Road, Mins to Dulles Airport, Bus Hub to Metro and Pentagon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have any available units?
21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ashburn, VA.
What amenities does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have?
Some of 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ashburn.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21572 ZUKNICK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
